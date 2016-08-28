Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Aug. 29

Safety at places of worship talk slated for Wednesday
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach will host a talk called “Safety and Security for Places of Worship” on Wednesday
The cost for the talk is $125. Register online at www.regonline.com/SafetyandSecurity-NMyrtleBch-083116.
For more details, call 850-251-1223 or www.trainingforceusa.com.
Coastal Uncorked planned for the weekend
The Sixth Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival returns Friday through Sunday in the parking lot behind Pavilion Park Central, near the Welcome Center on the 21st Avenue side of Broadway at the Beach.
There will be Chocolate Under the Moon — a dessert and moonshine mixology bartender challenge — as well as Brews ‘N the Beach Craft Beer Event.
Tickets are available www.CoastalUncorked.com.
Barbecue and music festival comes to MB this weekend
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival begins Friday at 6 p.m. with a wing competition and live entertainment. Events continue Saturday with a barbecue derby at noon, and a Kansas City Barbecue Society BBQ Competition begins Saturday.
For more information, log on to http://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/things-to-do/events/beach-boogie-bbq-festival/.
Symphony at Pelicans ballpark set for Saturday
Long Bay Symphony will play at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The symphony concert features the Grand Strand's Long Bay Symphony under the direction of Charles Jones Evans.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the two-hour performance, which will include a number of familiar selections from popular movies and Broadway shows such as Star Wars, James Bond, West Side Story and Wicked. Other arrangements will include iconic orchestral classics and patriotic favorites. The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, followed by John Philip Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever in conjunction with a fireworks display.
For tickets, call 843-918-6000 or in-person at the Pelicans Box Office, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
