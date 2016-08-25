Conway police chief picked for leadership program

Chief Reginald Gosnell of the Conway Police Department is one of 45 leaders selected from across the Lowcountry and surrounding area to participate in the 11th Lowcountry class of the Riley Institute at Furman’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI), according to a release from CPD.
“We are excited to welcome these accomplished people into DLI,” Dr. Don Gordon, executive director of the Riley Institute, said in the release. “The relationships they will form and tools they will gain over the course of the DLI program will support their progress as passionate and influential leaders in the state.”
Gosnell is poised to join more than 1,700 Riley Fellows from across the state in the program. Class members meet for five months in a format driven by timely, relevant case studies and other experiential learning tools designed to maximize interactions and productive relationships among program participants, according to the release.
DLI is facilitated by Juan Johnson, an independent consultant and former Coca-Cola vice president.
Participants in the program learn how to effectively manage and lead increasingly diverse workers, clients and constituents, Johnson said in the release.
As part of the program, leaders also work in cross-sector groups to respond to real issues and opportunities in their communities through capstone service projects. Participants reflecting South Carolina’s demographics and representing the corporate, nonprofit, education, faith-based and government sectors are chosen by nomination and application.
