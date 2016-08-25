Funding, new bus routes top needs at Coast RTA

More buses to run the beach route from Conway, expanding services to Georgetown and short-term financing to bridge a funding gap are some of the issues that will be explored by the Coast RTA retreat board meeting Saturday.
The five-hour conference at the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce will give board members an opportunity to plan for the future, rather than manage past issues that have plagued the agency.
“It’s the board taking the opportunity to sit down and really set our vision — where do we want to go from here?” said Brian Piascik, CEO of the transportation agency.
“We’ve gotten our act together a little better and we’re ready to start talking to funders and others about expanding services,” Piascik said.
The state transportation department in January released Coast RTA from a “high risk” status, which means the agency will no longer face greater scrutiny when applying for state funding. The status was imposed in 2011 after the agency’s previous director botched a bus shelter and signage program that cost more than $375,000.
Although the transportation agency planned to operate on a $4.5 million budget this year with funding from Horry County, Myrtle Beach, and state and federal grants, two of those grants have been delayed.
One of the key agenda items on Saturday is for the board to consider approving a 45-day note for $150,000 to maintain cash flow while the grants are processed.
Piascik said the state grant will deliver nearly $1 million, while the federal grant is for $1.5 million.
“We know we’re getting the money, it’s just timing, we’re cutting it close,” Piascik said.
The agency has several hundred thousand dollars in the bank, and the note would only be used if necessary, Piascik said.
Compounding the funding issue, the board is realigning its fiscal year to begin in the fall, so this year’s budget covers 15 months of operations.
Other topics that will be discussed on Saturday include infrastructure issues, the need for a better maintenance facility, and putting more buses into service.
Piascik said that while more buses need to be added to the Conway-Myrtle Beach route, service from the South Strand to Georgetown needs to include more scheduled stops.
Future routes he hopes will be considered include buses to North Myrtle Beach and the rural areas of Loris, Aynor and Andrews. Additionally, service beyond stops along S.C. 501 should be considered for Carolina Forest and Socastee.
This year, the transportation agency added three vans to transport disabled passengers, and plans to add three more vans to service.
Coast RTA also rolled out a new app this year, that gives passengers real-time information on the location of buses and up-to-date pick-up times.
The agency reported fewer service breakdowns this year, only 40 compared to 154 in the previous fiscal year. That’s a number the agency hopes to decrease further in the coming year with the purchase of three new 40-foot buses.
“At $420,000 a piece, they’re not cheap, but it will be nice to buy new buses for once, instead of used buses,” Piascik said.
