Expanded park near The Market Common closer to reality

Myrtle Beach is moving forward on a park near The Market Common that will give residents and visitors a new, scenic location to walk, bike or run.
Linear Park will stretch from just north of the Piggly Wiggly to The Vinings, an apartment complex off of Farrow Parkway. Along the way, a paved trail will circle the ponds in that area, which are crossed by Airpark Drive.
City Planning Director Carol Coleman said the plan for this project has been in place for a while, and is intended as an extension of nearby recreation facilities at Grand Park, which are to the south and on the opposite side of Farrow Parkway.
“You feel like when you get back there, you feel like you’re far off Farrow Parkway, even though it’s right there. So it’s a really interesting area,” Coleman said.
A small segment of the trail is already paved from an entrance behind Market Common Dentistry at 1342 Farrow Parkway to Airpark Drive. On Thursday afternoon, a handful of bicyclists cruised down the path as flocks of Canadian Geese planted themselves in the walkway, a pair of swans swam across the pond and a single white egret picked its way among weeds at the edge of the water.
Debra Conyers and Rich Goettel, co-workers at the nearby South Carolina Department of Revenue office, were walking the trail during their lunch break. Both liked the idea of the city paving the trail on the other side of the pond.
“We would like that. In the sun, it’s just so much warmer, and its cooler under the trees,” Conyers said, adding that paving the other side of the pond would include more shade on the trail.
Myrtle Beach now begins work on planning the landscaping for the area.
The city accepted a grant Tuesday from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority to design the trail and other possible amenities like lighting or benches. The authority gave the city a grant of $275,000 for that effort.
Buddy Styers, executive director of the redevelopment authority, said the move aligns with the original community desires for the old Air Force base land. The base, which closed in 1993, was on the land that now includes The Market Common, Myrtle Beach International Airport and several housing developments.
Styers said that when public input for the redevelopment of the land was collected in the early 90s, local residents requested an urban village, an airport, a golf course and recreation space.
“We’re delighted that the city has gotten to the point where they’re ready to complete that commitment to the community,” Styers said.
For now, the city will work with engineers and landscape architects to create the design of Linear Park, which Coleman said is inspired by Frederick Law Olmstead—the creator of Central Park in New York City.
She added that work on this phase of Linear Park should be completed within a year.
“We’ve still got a good bit of work to put together,” Coleman said.
