Swimmer pulled from ocean pronounced dead

A swimmer who was pulled from the ocean at 48th Avenue North on Wednesday was pronounced dead on Friday.
Mikease McFarland 17, of Darlington County, was pronounced dead at the Grand Strand Medical Center according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby confirmed that McFarland was swimming in the ocean on Wednesday with his sister and 12-year old brother when they were pulled under the water by a strong current.
His sister was saved by a bystander with a boogieboard.
McFarland had gone under water by the time he was rescued, and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
His 12-year old brother had already vanished and remains missing.
The search continues for the missing swimmer.
