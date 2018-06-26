Myrtle Beach Toys 'R' Us closing before Friday

The Myrtle Beach Toys 'R' Us on Seaboard Street will close before Friday, according to a store manager.
A manager at the store Tuesday said the Myrtle Beach location would close by 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Most of the store was empty Tuesday night. Signs advertised 80 to 90-percent off remaining items. Empty areas of the store were taped off, restricting access.
The store isn't accepting gift cards or checks.
After filing for bankruptcy in March, the company announced plans to shut down all 375 U.S. stores, although it may combine 200 of its top-performing stores with the company's Canadian operation.
