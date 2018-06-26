Myrtle Beach fire helped baby hawk back to its nest

A baby kestrel hawk was returned to its nest last Saturday after Myrtle Beach city workers found in lying on the ground outside of the City Services building.
Pam Stone, director of the Myrtle Beach Recreation Center, found the bird, and attempted to pick it up, but the bird did not want to be picked up, Angela Kegler, director of human resources for the city, said.
After covering the bird in a t-shirt the group took the hawk down to Ark Animal Hospital in Surfside Beach. However, the hospital said they could not keep the bird.
"So the Birds of Prey came out and they sent a representative who walked our grounds and we walked with her to try and find the nest," Kegler said. "And what we learned from the Birds of Prey is that that baby hawk, if it's not reunited with its family quickly it gets imprinted."
After finding the nest, Kegler said she called the fire department who brought a fire truck out. The bird was placed in the bucket with fire officials and was returned to the nest.
"At first try the bird didn't want to go, but it eventually was back in the tree," Kegler said.
