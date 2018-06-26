'So many emotions': Strip mall fire damages multiple Cherry Grove businesses

A Tuesday morning fire at a North Myrtle Beach strip mall left two people injured and owners waiting to figure out what's next for their businesses.

The fire damaged four shops within a strip mall in the 400 block of Sea Mountain Highway in Cherry Grove. Firefighters responded at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and had the fire out by 8 a.m.

It began in the Trunk Player Surf & Skate shop, owned by Sean Redmond. Redmond had just arrived at his store to open for the day when firefighters approached him behind the store and said a fire had been reported.

"It's overwhelming, so many emotions," he said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He said he's spoken to the owners of other businesses in the strip mall, a liquor store, golf cart rental and a vape shop, and that they're hopeful they'll be able to get back into their shops by Wednesday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain said the inside of Redmond's store was a total loss and that the other businesses in the strip had smoke damage. Spain said that when crews arrived at the fire, they were told a child might be trapped inside. They later found out the child had left with a parent before the fire started.

SHARE COPY LINK Crews in North Myrtle Beach work a morning fire on the 400 block of Sea Mountain Highway on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Two people were treated for minor injuries, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling.

Part of Sea Mountain Highway was blocked by emergency crews throughout the morning. Still, community members who knew the shops stopped to see the damage and comfort those affected.

Andrew Torsiello, a friend of Redmond, was driving by when he saw emergency crews and realized they were at this Redmond's store.

"I pulled off and ran over to help," he said. Torsiello added that while he feels terrible about what his friend's going through, he's confident that the community will support the business owners as they work to reopen their shops.

"We'll rebuild bigger and better than ever," he said.