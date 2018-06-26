MB chamber could be held more accountable on how A-tax dollars are spent. This is how

The way the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce spends their money could be open and transparent. Myrtle Beach City Council is reviewing how the chamber presents reports and budgets for the accommodations tax.

A-tax funds are used for advertising and promotion of tourism, and for tourism-related improvements to the city.

The first $25,000, and 5 percent of the total funds from the tax is allocated to the city's general fund. Thirty percent is used by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce for marketing tourism.

A new proposal the council could require chamber officials to present quarterly reports in open session. The chamber does provide reports online, but the documents do not specify what tourism-related investment were made.

The motion also requires the chamber to account for private and public funds separately. This means A-tax funds will not be co-mingled with similar taxes such as the tourism development fee, a 1-percent sales tax.

"It spells out in detail what reporting, what budgeting and planning requirements the city observes with the chamber," Mike Shelton, chief financial adviser for the city, said. "The chamber does a lot of this already, but there were a couple of areas where council wanted to see them go a little further."

The motion also states that A-tax funds can only be used for businesses in the city rather than in the county. With the chamber representing the Grand Strand, council wants to see the funds collected in the city used on city businesses, rather than the county.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Jackie Vereen said she wants the "money geared toward all businesses rather than, I hate to say it, just chamber members."

"There’s a lot of businesses that contribute to the A-tax money that are not members of the chamber," Vereen said. "So as a whole we need to be looking at that."

The motion was pushed to the next council meeting. Vereen said she wants to see the motion tweaked so that Myrtle Beach proper and local businesses are receiving the full benefit of the changes.

"I think it's a mutually determined thing on part of the council and chamber," Shelton said. "I think they both want to see that things are accounted for and reported properly and that there's no reason for anyone to suspect that it's anything other than properly accounted."