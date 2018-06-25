Two storms with potential for 60 mph wind rolling into Myrtle Beach

Two rounds of thunderstorms will pass through Myrtle Beach tonight, bringing lighting and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
The first round is coming from the southwest and could hit between 7 and 8 p.m. according to National Weather Service Forecaster Dave Loewenthal.
"You should probably be hearing thunder right now," Loewenthal said around 6:20 p.m, adding that the second round of storms should hit the area around 10 or 11 p.m.
"We have a lot of heat and a lot of instability," Loewenthal said. "It’s just providing a lot of lift for storms to develop."
Hail shouldn't be the biggest factor during tonight's storms, said Loewenthal, but winds could be damaging.
"Could be some strong enough winds to knock a tree down, and lots of lighting," he said. "We’re under a (thunder storm) watch so the potential for 60mph winds is there."
According to the National Weather Service, Horry County is also under a severe thunder storm warning until 6:45 p.m.
