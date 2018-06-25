How to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during its return to Myrtle Beach

Those that missed out on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile earlier this year will get a second chance to see the iconic wheels.

The Wienermobile will return to the Grand Strand this month for series of visits at Publix grocery stores. Those that come out can enjoy free hot dog samples as well as coupons, games and even Wiener Whistles.

This month's coastal tour will kick off on June 28 with a stop in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The Wienermobile will then cross into South Carolina to stop in North Myrtle Beach at the Coastal North Town Center Publix. It will make two stops in Myrtle Beach the next day: one at the Village Shops at Grande Dunes Publix and another at the Publix on Oakheart Road.

The tour will wrap up on June 30 with stops at the Prince Creek Village Center Publix in Murrells Inlet and U.S. 17 Publix in Pawley's Island.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Morning stops are from 9 a.m. to noon, and afternoon stops are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.