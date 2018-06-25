BBC filming new documentary on autism along Grand Strand

The British Broadcasting Company is headed to the beach to film a new documentary on the Grand Strand's efforts to become autism friendly.

The changes were first started by Champion Autism Network, a local nonprofit that has worked to make restaurants and hotels in Horry County open to people with autism and their families.

"It's hard to leave the house, especially for the younger ones until they kind of get older and acclimated or have their therapies, where you just don't leave the house because the criticism and judgment is too much and the tantrums and putting your family in that situation is really difficult," said Becky Large, founder and executive director of the organization.

Through the nonprofit, Large said she has focused on making family-friendly experiences possible for families with autism.

"If you do research and you see that there's resorts and cruise ships that are supporting the population, but it's not a concerted community effort like we have here in Surfside and Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach," Large said. "We're really have a really robust program to attract these people here. And it's a niche tourism initiative."

Large said BBC reached out to her, and that the documentary should be filmed this fall, although she does not have a specific date yet.

The documentary is a follow up to a previously filmed documentary 'Richard and Jaco: Life With Autism,' which follows Welsh actor Richard Mylan and his 11-year-old autistic son, Jaco, through their daily lives.

Now, Richard and Jaco Mylan are coming to the Grand Strand where they will visit autism-friendly businesses including Ripley's Aquarium and Hamburger Joe's in Surfside Beach.

When the BBC reached out to Large, she said, "Besides being completely excited? And like overwhelmed and I'm just so thrilled by it. It definitely does show that our PR and social media and online efforts are working, for sure. And what we're doing matters."

Large said the Grand Strand is just a small piece of the documentary that will be filmed in the states, and that the project has been in the works for about two months.

Autism friendly

The Grand Strand has a number of autism friendly events, including sensory friendly movies and events, meaning the sound is lowered and lights are on.

In 2016, the town of Surfside Beach was named the first autism-friendly destination in the world, offering fishing trips and family events each week.

Champion Autism Network created a program known as the CAN card where participating businesses provide discounts and services to families and people with autism.

Areas like Savannah's Playground in The Market Common welcome specials needs kids and their families.

"This area is really the only region or community as a whole that's supporting the autism population," Large said.

In April, Champion Autism Network was named non-profit of the year by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

"So between that and the BBC, I was like holy cow," Large said. "I don't think things can get much better."