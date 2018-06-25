Morning crash shuts down lanes in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Myrtle Beach crews are working the scene of a wreck that sent at least five people to the hospital on Monday morning, said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
All southbound lanes are no longer closed in the area of 9589 N. Kings Highway.
Two cars collided about 10 a.m., causing one to roll over. Both cars were out of the roadway by 10:30 a.m.
At least five people are being taken to the hospital, he said.
Injuries sustained by victims in the crash are unknown. The S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on scene said all people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
