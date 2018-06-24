Severe thunderstorm issued for parts of Horry County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Horry County on Sunday night.
The warning was issued at 8:43 p.m. and is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for north central Horry County, which includes Green Sea and Cherry Grove.
At 8:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Fair Bluff, which is 8 miles northeast of Mullins, moving southeast at 15 mph, the NWS reports. The weather service forecast includes wind gusts of up to 60 mph with the potential for damaged trees and power lines.
The NWS advises to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building as a safety precaution.
