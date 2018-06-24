The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central Horry County, which includes Green Sea and Cherry Grove.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central Horry County, which includes Green Sea and Cherry Grove. The Sun News file photo
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central Horry County, which includes Green Sea and Cherry Grove. The Sun News file photo

Local

Severe thunderstorm issued for parts of Horry County

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 24, 2018 08:57 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Horry County on Sunday night.

The warning was issued at 8:43 p.m. and is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for north central Horry County, which includes Green Sea and Cherry Grove.

At 8:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Fair Bluff, which is 8 miles northeast of Mullins, moving southeast at 15 mph, the NWS reports. The weather service forecast includes wind gusts of up to 60 mph with the potential for damaged trees and power lines.

The NWS advises to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building as a safety precaution.

  Comments  