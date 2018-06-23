Here's what's being constructed across from Costco in Myrtle Beach

J&K Home Furnishings can be found on the Grand Strand as far north as Little River and as far south as Murrells Inlet. Soon the local furniture store will also be smack dab in the center in Myrtle Beach.
According to the business' website, a fifth location will be "coming soon" to 110 Oak Forest Lane, which is located across from Costco and sits between Logan's Roadhouse and the building that formerly housed Golfsmith Xtreme.
The new location - which is still being constructed and does not have an opening date listed - joins stores located in North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Longs and Murrells Inlet.
According to its website, the business was established in May 1998 with the opening of the North Myrtle Beach location.
Aside from mattresses, the business sells living room, dining room and bedroom furniture. It also offers accents such as lights, pillows and rugs, office supplies and products for babies and children.
The business touts being the "first ever exclusive all factory showroom on the Grand Strand" and includes a Mattress ZZZ's showroom, which the website describes as Tempur-Pedic Elite dealer.
