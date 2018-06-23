How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri
Weather service warns of potentially dangerous conditions in ocean for Sunday

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 23, 2018 08:01 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties on Sunday.

The advisory - which cautions of rip currents, longshore currents and other hazards that create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone - will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Strong southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts and southwest wind waves will develop on Sunday. This will produce a strong south to north longshore current at east-facing beaches," the NWS says.

The NWS advises you to use caution when in or near the water during the advisory.

The weather service on Saturday put out a heat advisory to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

