Weather service warns of potentially dangerous conditions in ocean for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties on Sunday.
The advisory - which cautions of rip currents, longshore currents and other hazards that create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone - will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Strong southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts and southwest wind waves will develop on Sunday. This will produce a strong south to north longshore current at east-facing beaches," the NWS says.
The NWS advises you to use caution when in or near the water during the advisory.
The weather service on Saturday put out a heat advisory to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Comments