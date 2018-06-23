Seven-year-old girl identified as person who died in Saturday morning car wreck

An 7-year-old girl from Orangeburg has been identified as the person who died in a car wreck at the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The child was traveling as a passenger when the collision occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., Willard said. She died during surgery at 11:32 a.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Willard stated.

The Sun News does not report the names of victims who are minors.

Officials responded to the scene at S.C. 22 and Watertower Road around 10:30 Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said there were two vehicles involved in the collision, a 2010 Mercury and a 2009 Ford.

Collins said the Ford was merging onto U.S. 22 from S.C. 31 when the driver went through the median into eastbound traffic where it hit the Mercury. The driver was transported to the hospital.

One passenger in the Mercury was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said. Four other passengers from the car were transported to the hospital.

The wreck is under investigation by highway patrol.

Staff writer Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.