VP Pence comes to Grand Strand to boost McMaster

Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence walks onto the stage with the second lady Karen Pence during a visit to Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Protesters interacted with the crowd waiting to see Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A secret service agent patrols outside Gov. Henry McMaster's bus during a visit to Coastal Carolina University. Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Coastal student Logan Jarrell was the first to arrive to protest the Trump administration and more lined the sidewalks of Coastal Carolina University prior to Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the University. The V.P. was in Conway to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Protesters lined the sidewalk outside of the auditorium where Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Protesters lined the sidewalk outside of the auditorium where Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Vice President Mike Pence visited Coastal Carolina University to campaign for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday in Conway, SC. McMaster is facing a runoff against John Warren on Tuesday, and the Trump administration is supporting the incumbent candidate. June 23, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com