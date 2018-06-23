Heat advisory issued for Sunday. Here's how hot it's forecast to be

The National Weather Service has issued at heat advisory for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties on Sunday.
The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with high temperatures to reach between 95 and 100 degrees, according to the NWS. Heat indexes are forecast to peak at 109 degrees, the weather service says.
The conditions will be most dangerous during the afternoon and early evening, the NWS says.
"The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure," the weather service warns.
If you are going to be outdoor work, the NWS advises "scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments" in an effort to avoid heat-induced illness.
