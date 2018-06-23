VP Pence is flying into MB on Air Force Two. Here's how it will affect roads, flights

Vice President Mike Pence is flying into the Myrtle Beach International Airport Saturday afternoon on Air Force Two, as he prepares to speak at a Gov. Henry McMaster primary-election rally at Coastal Carolina University.

The plane arrives at 2:45 p.m., placing temporary flight restrictions on commercials flights in-and-out of the airport.

Ryan Betcher, spokesperson for the airport said officials are not expecting any disruptions in flights, and that any flights for today were scheduled around Pence's arrival.

"It should be pretty seamless," Betcher said.

John Hirt, special agent with the Secret Service, said he could not disclose the exact route Pence will be taking from the airport to CCU for safety reasons. He did say roads affected will be impacted for a "very short period of time."

"We minimize the impact to the community as much as possible," Hirt said.

Few road closures can be expected between the airport and CCU. On campus, Independence Drive, Tom Trout Drive and part of Chanticleer Drive West will be closed, according to Martha Hunn, spokeswoman for the university.

Pence is set to speak at the 3 p.m. rally at Williams-Brice Kimbel Arena.

Pence will speak as McMaster faces a runoff election in the Republican primary for South Carolina Governor. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a McMaster rally in Columbia on Monday.

McMaster faces a runoff election on Tuesday against challenger John Warren.