Here's why Myrtle Beach could be risky for swimmers Saturday

Beaches along Horry and Georgetown counties will be just a bit more risky for swimmers on Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement due to 15 to 20 mph winds that will produce what's called a longshore current on Saturday from 6 a.m. to Saturday evening.
That's a current that flows parallel to the shore, according to National Weather Service Wilmington Meteorologist Tim Armstrong.
Armstrong said Saturday's northward longshore current is stronger than normal currents due to the winds.
"The effect is that you can be transported a long distance away from your friends and family," Armstrong said, adding that the current could carry swimmers into other hazardous situations such as piers.
Armstrong said longshore currents occur in the Myrtle Beach area once or twice a month during the summer.
