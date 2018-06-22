Five treated in wreck that blocked part of Highway 17

Two lanes of northbound Highway 17 were blocked off Friday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. due to a two-vehicle wreck, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.
Evans said five patients were treated in the crash in front of Coastal Grand Mall, but didn't know the extent of the injuries.
"It could be anything from 'are you okay,' to something more serious," Evans said.
A reporter on scene witnessed at least one person loaded into an ambulance that drove off with its lights and sirens on.
