You'll have to wait a couple more weeks to use International Drive

International Drive's completion date is delayed once again, this time until July 17.
Southern Asphalt, the contractor, asked for more time and the county obliged given upcoming chances for bad weather.
Before the Friday announcement, the road was expected to June 30.
Kelly Moore, spokesperson for Horry County, confirmed that weather put the contractors behind schedule. She said both the heavy rains last month and potential rains next week influenced the decision.
The decision to delay the road's opening was made Friday morning. The contractor originally asked for a date in August, but the county is giving them until the July deadline.
The International Drive project started over a decade ago. This isn't the first time International Drive was delayed. Earlier in this year, the county pushed back the original March completion date because of weather.
