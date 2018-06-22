Here's how high the heat index might reach this weekend in the Myrtle Beach area

Some like it hot...
The heat index along the Grand Strand should exceed 100 degrees throughout the weekend keeping the area nice and toasty.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Josh Weiss, a mid-level ridge and a Bermuda High Pressure system will remain in the area pushing temperatures into the 90s. The heat index will be above 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.
There may also be a heat advisory in place on Sunday if the heat index exceeds 105 degrees.
The highest heat indexes are likely to occur just inland from the coast, but the entire area may see readings above 105 degrees, according to Weiss.
There systems will also bring high humidity and an isolated afternoon thunderstorm during both days.
The Myrtle Beach area does offer a plethora of options to cool off including a dip in the ocean, many water parks or places to grab a tasty treat...even if it makes a mess as it melts.
Comments