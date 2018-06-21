Here's how to see Vice President Mike Pence in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a Gov. Henry McMaster primary-election rally on Saturday at Coastal Carolina University.
Pence is set to speak at the 3 p.m. rally at Williams-Brice Kimbel Arena. The facility seats about 1,000 people.
The event is free and open to the public and general admission tickets can be obtained by visiting PenceinSC.com. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and people must be inside the building no later than 3 p.m.
There is a maximum of 2 tickets per email address. Families must use multiple email addresses in order to register their entire family.
Pence will speak as McMaster faces a runoff election in the Republican primary for South Carolina Governor. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a McMaster rally in Columbia on Monday.
McMaster faces a runoff election on Tuesday against challenger John Warren.
The ticket website lists items that are prohibited from the event:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Vaping devices
- Appliances i.e. toasters
- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
