Myrtle Beach methadone clinic responds to allegations that it caused fatal wreck

Center of Hope says a third-party, not the methadone center, is to blame for a 2017 fatal wreck caused by a woman who left the facility minutes before the crash.
This month, the center answered a lawsuit filed by Joan C. Banks' family earlier this year. The Center of Hope of Myrtle Beach is a methadone clinic along George Bishop Parkway.
The initial suit stated the wreck happened on April 5, 2017 after Deborah Bullock left the Center of Hope of Myrtle Beach at 11:03 a.m., according to the filing. The center's webpage states that the facility closes at 11 a.m. on weekdays.
Bullock arrived at the facility at 10:30 a.m. and was given 100 mg of methadone after huffing dust cleaner earlier in the day, according to the suit.
Bullock left the center and drove on Mr. Joe White Avenue where she crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle that Joan Cooleen Banks-Miller was riding in, the filing contended. Banks-Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
In its answer, Center of Hope states that damages suffered by the Banks family were caused by a third-party, not by any actions or inaction by the methadone clinic. The center also denied negligence in the incident.
Center of Hope asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
Police charged Bullock with DUI resulting in death and her case remains active. She is free on bond.
