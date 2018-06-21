Pauly Shore is coming to Myrtle Beach. Here's when and how you can get tickets

Pauly Shore is coming to the beach.

Shore, who starred in 90s movies including "Son in Law" and "Bio-Dome" as well as making appearances in the TV show Entourage, will perform at the Comedy Cabana on July 15.

"Wow, Myrtle Beach," Shore said in a video he posted on YouTube.

In 2010, Shore performed at Stand Up Carolina, a former comedy club in Murrells Inlet.

"I'll see you guys, I'm excited to come back, it's been forever," Shore said in the video. "So buy tickets, come see me."

Tickets are for sale on the Comedy Cabana website or by calling 843-449-4242. General seating tickets costs $25 and preferred seating costs $27.

Comedy Cabana is located at 9588 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.