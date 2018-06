Two people have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a wreck on Dick Pond Road just before noon Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

The wreck happened at 3995 Dick Pond Road and two people were extricated from one vehicle, the post said.