Teen reported missing in Conway

Conway police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who went missing June 9, according to a release from the department.
Sarah Mariah Jordan was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans, the release said. She weighs 140 pounds and is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, authorities said. Jordan was last seen on June 9 on Forrest Loop Road in Conway with acquaintances, police said.
She was reported missing Tuesday.
If you have information about Jordan's whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency or contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments