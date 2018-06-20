Report: Vice President Mike Pence to visit Myrtle Beach this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Myrtle Beach.

Pence will be at the beach on Saturday, according to the Associated Press, who cited a source close to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The source spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

President Donald Trump also is headed to the state in a last-minute campaign appearance for McMaster's reelection, AP reported. McMaster was an early supporter of Trump during his race for the presidency.

McMaster is currently in a runoff election with Greenville businessman John Warren. The fate of the election will be decided June 26.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Caroline Anderegg, communications director for McMaster, said details on Pence's visit to Myrtle Beach will be released later today.

According to the AP, Trump will visit Columbia on Monday.