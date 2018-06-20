Nature trail, pickle ball part of new adult living community near Coastal Grand

A new adult living community is headed to the beach.

Retreat at Coastal Grand, located at 391 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, will bring 194 apartments to the area, as well as new commercial buildings in the future.

Plans for the 4-story apartment building show a pool, a pickle ball court, a bocce court, a garden with a tool shed, a picnic area with a gas grill and a multi-purpose trail and a fitness center offering physical therapy and yoga.

Plans show 318 parking spaces that will be shared between the residential development and commercial spaces.

A rendering of the proposed Retreat at Coastal Grand, an adult living community. Cline Design

The proposed location is across the street from Coastal Grand Mall. Maggi D's, an Italian restaurant, sits in a small shopping center on the property along Seaboard Street.

Another vacant piece of land sits across from the new development. In 2016, Myrtle Beach officials announced plans for a new commercial development that would bring at least one major retail establishment and several additional businesses and restaurants.

The 34-acre lot backs up to Walmart, and is across the street from the mall. Other box stores also line the neighborhood, including Costco and Best Buy.

Plans for the adult-living community will be reviewed by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon in the City Services Building.