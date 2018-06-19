Conway police looking for 'runaway' teen

Conway Police are looking for a girl believed to be a runaway who was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday around Ninth Avenue and Sycamore Street in Conway, according to a news release.
The city says the missing person is a 15-year-old black female named Terince Taylor.
She is 5'5" and 273 pounds, according to the news release. She has short hair and was last seen wearing white shorts and brown pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police at (843) 248-1790, or your local law enforcement agency.
