A week after elections, could a tax increase be coming to Horry County?

County Council is floating the idea of a tax increase to increase police and fire rescue pay, as well as increase funding in other areas of public safety. Voters may get a chance to have their say in a non-binding referendum on the November ballot.
Toward the end of Tuesday's council meeting, District 5 Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant brought a motion to instruct Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge to meet with Horry County fire and police chiefs to find out what they feel is needed to adequately meet public safety needs.
The referendum, if approved at the July council meeting, will address the issues of public safety funding for personnel numbers, salary figures and building funds for Horry County projects.
One specific building project that will be included in the referendum is whether or not an additional police precinct be added in Carolina Forest, one of the fastest growing and most populated areas in the county.
"It will be a referendum to ask the voters their opinion on the issue if they want to raise their own taxes to improve safety in Horry County," Servant said.
While any tax increase will only affect people in the unincorporated areas, the referendum will be on all Horry County ballots. Servant and Eldridge agreed that increasing funding for police and for fire should be separate questions on the ballot.
Servant said during his tenure on council he has never voted for a tax increase, claiming they should always be seen as a last resort. That said, he believes public safety to be a core mission of good governance and a tax raise could possibly be justified if the people believe it to be necessary.
The other council members agreed as the vote to approve the motion passes unanimously, with every council member voting yes. The only unanimous vote of the night.
Eldridge was instructed to present his findings back to council at the July meeting. Then the information will be used to guide the upcoming debate about how to address growing public safety needs in the area.
