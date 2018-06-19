Former 'Welcome to Myrtle Manor' star announces new reality show in Myrtle Beach

A new reality TV show is coming to Myrtle Beach.

According to Taylor J. Burt, who formerly starred on "Welcome to Myrtle Manor," the show will be part of a major network. However, he did not list specific details on the show or the network due to non-disclosure agreements.

In order to be on the show, Burt listed certain requirements you have to meet in order to be cast.

"Here are the requirements you have to meet if you're interested," Burt said in a video on his Facebook page. "You have to be a guy or girl, clearly. You have to be between the ages of 21 or 27. You can't be below 21 because you can't booze it up, and you can't be above 27 because then you're too old like me."

He continued, saying you have to be able to party, have fun, be dramatic loud and sexy and you cannot live in Myrtle Beach.

Those interested in participating in the show can visit his Facebook page and tag themselves or their friends on his video.