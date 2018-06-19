Mullins police searching for missing man who may be in Myrtle Beach area

The Mullins Police Department said a 27-year-old man went missing Thursday and could be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Gregory Constant of Mullins was last seen about noon on June 14 when he walked away from his home, according to a tweet from Mullins police.
Constant may have friends in the Myrtle Beach area he could be visiting, police said.
Authorities said Constant weighs 190 pounds, is 5-feet 8-inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Constant's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 843-464-0707.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
