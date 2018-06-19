Plans for a Murrells Inlet development have changed. Residents are still concerned

After residents petitioned against a proposal for 60 multifamily condominiums on a Murrells Inlet property, developers have submitted new plans to the Georgetown County Planning Commission.

The original plans showed the condos and two single-family homes being built in the area of Murrells Inlet Road and Bandage Court, near Miyabi Japanese Restaurant and the Coastal Carolina Breast Center. Now, developers are hoping to build 34 townhouses on the property.

Residents are not happy with the plans due to the additional vehicles that will exit onto Murrells Inlet Road, which they think is already crowed and not well-maintained.

"This is going to be right in our face and it's not going to be pretty," resident Brenda Gray said during a community meeting Monday night. "It's really much more than anyone thinks it is."

Original plans showed vehicles exiting onto Bandage Court, but Georgetown County Councilman John Thomas said the developer was not able to get access to the road due to plans by the hospital to build in the area.

Community members at the meeting are calling for houses to be built rather than multi-family units in order for the development to fit in with the rest of the community.

Moving forward, a traffic assessment will not need to be done for Murrells Inlet Road like it was planned for the 60-unit development.

"I'm not against progress but I don't think this is progress at all," Gray said.

Planning commission will look at the plans during a meeting on June 21 at Georgetown County council chambers. Members of the commission will hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to council.