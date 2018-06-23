Bacon and beer? This new festival brings both to downtown Myrtle Beach

A Bacon and Brews Festival is headed to the beach.
The festival, which features dishes centered around bacon, and craft beer, will take place Saturday, Sept. 22 at the former Pavilion site in downtown Myrtle Beach.
"We think it's a perfect spot for everybody and just a nice day of fun and relaxing, listening to music, trying craft brews, have some great dishes with bacon in it, and life is all good," said Rob Wooten, director of strategic partnerships at Big Dog Events.
A site map for the event shows a craft beer tent in the center of area, surrounded by tents for local restaurants and food trucks. A tasting wristband can be purchased for $35. The band allows you to get a souvenir glass that is used to sample different beers.
A stage will be set up, featuring local musician Shawn Bilton, Greenville, S.C. native Adam Carter and Gal Friday Band.
"Everybody we've talked to really love the fact that bacon and beer, they think it goes so well together," Wooten said. "Everybody loves bacon."
Wooten said Big Dog Events puts on a similar festival in central New York. In Myrtle Beach, the event will run from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Comments