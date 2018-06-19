A heat advisory has been issued for today. Expect to feel triple-digit temperatures

The National Weather Service has put a heat advisory in place for Horry and Georgetown counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The heat index is expected to rise to 105-108 degrees around the Grand Strand, said Joshua Weiss, a forecaster with the NWS in Wilmington.

The Myrtle Beach area will see a heat index of about 105 degrees, while the Conway and Loris areas are expected to have a 108 degree index, the NWS reports.

The NWS warned of a possible heat advisory on Monday, saying people should expect to feel triple-digit temperatures through the next few days and expect showers and thunderstorms as summer rolls in this week.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s and high 80s this week, with lows in the high 70s, according to the NWS.

Horry County Sheriff's Office in a Tuesday Facebook post said "the heat is on." The department said folks should stay hydrated, wear lightweight and light colored clothing and check on your neighbors and pets as the heat turns up.

Here are some tips to detect heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

For more information about heat safety, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

