'A laid back, casual environment': Tin Roof offers food & drinks, music, ocean views

Myrtle Beach's newest bar, restaurant and music venue hopes to be an all-in-one, oceanfront experience that offers food, drinks, live music and ocean views.
Tin Roof, perched above the beach on Ocean Boulevard, will celebrate its grand opening on June 22.
Divided into three zones, customers can choose between indoor seating with live music, an outdoor patio or more indoor seating with a dance floor and a DJ. Customers can move freely between the different zones, and each area has its own full-service bar. Live music and a DJ will both be on hand everyday.
Stephanie Weitzner, Tin Roof's corporate training and operations manager, believes that atmosphere will draw in tourists and locals alike.
"It's a very laid-back, casual environment," she said.
She added that in addition to performances, they'll host music trivia and karaoke nights. Weitzner says they feature a variety of music genres, from top 40, to country and anything in between.
Some concerts are ticketed, and there will be a cover charge after 10 p.m. on weekends. Those looking to avoid the cover can register online to get on a complementary guest list for Friday and Saturday nights. The cover price will be $5.
Tin Roof is also a restaurant, with a menu Weitzner described as "Southern-inspired better-than-bar-food."
"It's all made from scratch, we don't have microwaves in our kitchen," she said. "It's all fresh ingredients."
Their grand opening will feature a free performance by Will Hoge. Hoge is a singer-songwriter best known for his work with high-profile country artists. He's been nominated for a Grammy as a songwriter.
They began serving customers on Friday and will be open year-round.
Weitzner says they've hired about 50 people and that they're still hiring.
This isn't the first Tin Roof in South Carolina. The company, which began in Nashville, Tennessee, has a spot in Columbia. Myrtle Beach is the company's 15th location.
Weitzner said the beachfront made Myrtle Beach a clear choice for their next Tin Roof.
"The views are amazing, we couldn't pass that up," she said. "We also felt that the city needed a good music joint to bring the best local bands out and show the city some great live music."
The venue offers views of some of Myrtle Beach's most famous landmarks, including the 14th Avenue Pier, the Skywheel and the boardwalk.
Their other venues are as close as Charlotte, North Carolina and as far as San Diego, California.
Tin Roof is on the third level of a new three-story complex on the oceanfront. The 55,000-square-foot building replaced Banditos Restaurant in the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard. It will also feature a Burger Fi and a Papa's Raw Bar.
