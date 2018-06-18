Another Portuguese man-of-war washes up along Grand Strand beaches

Another Portuguese man-of-war has washed up along Grand Strand Beaches.

Stacy King, who is visiting from Pleasant Garden, N.C., spotted the man-of war in front of the Beachwalk Villas in Cherry Grove yesterday afternoon.

A man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that are powerful enough to kill fish. Even if the creature is dead, it can still sting whatever it comes in contact with.

Photos sent by King show the man-of-war in the ocean and finally washed up on the beach. When in the water, the animal floats on the water, and its tentacles hang down below it.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A Portuguese man-of-war washed up in front of the Beachwalk Villas in Cherry Grove. Stacy King

This isn't the first Portuguese man-of-war to wash up this summer.

In late May, one washed up on the north end of Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reported the sighting, warning people who see the animal to let life guards or beach patrols know if they see one in the water or on the beach.