'Hot week ahead': How hot is it really going to get around Myrtle Beach this week?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said folks should expect a hot week as the first day of summer starts on Thursday.

The heat index will be above 100 degrees through the week along the Grand Strand, according to the Wilmington National Weather Service. Tuesday will bring an index of about 101 and will climb to 106 on Wednesday, the weather service reported Monday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s and high 80s this week, with lows in the high 70s, according to the NWS.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, said NWS forecaster Stephen Keebler.

"The chance of thunderstorms will increase toward the end of the week," Keebler said in a weekly forecast update.

A heat advisory could be issued on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. "Heat safety rules and guidelines should be emphasized and followed," Keebler said.

