Officials close part of Highway 17 after 'high-speed rollover' wreck

All lanes of Highway 17 are closed between 13th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach following an early morning wreck that injured one person.
Utility poles were damaged after the one-person "high-speed rollover" crash near Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said in a 3:25 a.m. tweet. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Santee Cooper is on scene repairing damaged utility poles., according to a tweet from the department.
Traffic is being diverted, the post said. The Possum Trot Road intersection is also blocked.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
