New opening date set for Market Common entertainment venue

Myrtle Beach's newest entertainment venue 810 Market Common has a new opening date.

After delays pushed back the initial opening date scheduled for Thursday, the venue announced via Facebook that it would finally open on Tuesday.

The venue is an offshoot of Michael Siniscalchi's 710 in North Myrtle Beach, known for its bowling.

But the new location in Market Common, as well as the new 810 Conway, are being geared more towards both billiards and bowling as well as other types of entertainment such as bocce ball, darts, shuffleboard and cornhole. They will also have a full kitchen and bar.

Siniscalchi says the name change from 710 to 810 is to reflect the business' new direction.

The 710 name was an homage to the 7-10 split in bowling. The 810 name includes both 8-ball pool and 10-pin bowling.