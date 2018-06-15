Bond set for teens accused of shooting at Ripley's. The teens say they didn't do it

Four teenagers were granted bond Friday during a Myrtle Beach bond hearing in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard near Ripley's Believe It or Not Wednesday night.

Sa'Quel Pepper, 18, of Orangeburg; Da'Jour Murphy, 19, of Santee; Myleek Henderson, 19, of Orangeburg and Anthony Robinson, 19, of Orangeburg were all charged with possession of a stolen gun and discharge of a weapon within city limits, among other charges, police said.

Judge Clifford Welsh granted bond of $7,500 each for the possession of a stolen weapon charge, $464 each for the discharge of a firearm within city limits and the $615 each for marijuana charges.

But the police's story changed between initial information released Thursday following the shooting and the bond hearing on Friday.

Initially, Myrtle Beach police said people sitting on the steps of Ripley's began shooting at two vehicles on Ocean Boulevard: a red Jeep Cherokee and black 4-door Lexus.

But during Friday's bond hearing, police said the four teens charged were in the red Jeep, and that they were the ones doing the shooting. The teens denied the accusations.

"When we put that out, that was at the initial input of the call for service," Myrtle Beach police Capt. Joey Crosby said in regards to the initial information released about the case. "As it’s going on, detectives have learned more. The information in these investigations can change. That also doesn’t mean that those individuals that were sitting on these steps were not involved."

Despite Welsh's warning about the teen's right to remain silent, two of them spoke up to contest the charges.

"No one inside in my vehicle was the shooter," said Murphy, the driver. "We were actually the victims. Can y’all take a lie detector test or anything? I mean, y’all have video."

The judge wasn't buying it.

"I heard that story once today, it didn’t work too well then," Welsh said. "I don’t think it’s going to work to well."

Pepper, who was on vacation at the beach while recovering from ACL surgery, echoed what Murphy said.

"We weren’t the ones doing the shooting" Pepper said. "They have us on video. We were the ones being shot at. Y’all got it on video, go back and see."

Pepper's mother Sophia Capers said her son was an "outstanding" member of the community, was active in his church, and had been accepted to several colleges including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"What I’m not understanding is, it seems like the judge don’t want to listen that they were being shot at," Capers said. "You’ve got all the evidence in the doors, the windshield, I’m pretty sure no kid or anybody else shoots sitting in the car shooting through the window."

Crosby said that the people sitting outside Ripley's who were mentioned in the initial description of the incident were also involved.

During the bond hearing, Lt. Tony Allen with Myrtle Beach police said that several guns were discovered inside the jeep, including a stolen gun, and pointed out that none of the defendants were locals. He said the case was still active.

Judge Welsh shook his head during the bond hearing for the four teens. It was the second hearing in a row involving a shooting, including two brothers who had been charged with attempted murder in a different case also from Wednesday night.

"I’m beginning to think they issue a handgun with every high school diploma," Welsh said.