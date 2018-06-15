New business set to open in The Market Common tomorrow

A new, healthy option is headed to The Market Common.

Costa Bowls, a cafe serving acai bowls, pitaya bowls, smoothies, oatmeal and fruit and yogurt parfaits is set to open tomorrow at 9 a.m.

"It's been awesome," owner Maria Cossentino said. "We did our soft opening Saturday and Sunday."

Cossentino said the cafe has received attention from other Market Common businesses, and that "they've been coming in everyday since."

The cafe has been a dream of Cossentino's since she started experimenting with the best ways to make smoothies. Now, the cafe is the first of its kind in the Myrtle Beach area.

Cossentino said she hopes to eventually have multiple locations along the Grand Strand.

The cafe is located at 2954C Howard Ave. in The Market Common.