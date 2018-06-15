Clean Eatz in Myrtle Beach closing its doors

Those looking to get a meal at Clean Eatz in Myrtle Beach will soon have to travel to one of its other locations to do so.
Located at 7727 N. Kings Highway, Clean Eatz is closing its doors June 16 at 3 p.m., confirmed General Manager Talen Nolan.
Although the location in the Northwood Plaza Shopping Center is closing, two other Grand Strand locations will remain. One is located in Carolina Forest and the other in Murrells Inlet.
Nolan could not comment on the reason behind its closing, and its owner could not be reached by telephone.
The popular franchise is known for its variety of healthy food options, including meal plans, burgers, smoothies, wraps and more.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
