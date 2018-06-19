Get to know Johnny Gardner, your newly elected Horry County chair

Horry County will have new chair leading its county council in January. Johnny Gardner won his race for county chair and now has six months to "read the manual" before taking office.
He has never been in politics before and must learn quickly ahead of governing the largest county east of the Mississippi river.
"This is a big county, and a lot of diverse interest," he said. "We're going to make sure that the county's decisions are in the best interest of the entire county."
While he there is still a November general election, he is effectively the elected county chair as he faces no Democrat in the November General Election.
Gardner ran on a commitment to public safety and making the county more competitive in hiring police officers, paramedics and firefighters. His said he wants to do this without a tax increase, saying funds could be cut from lower priority areas elsewhere in the county.
That said, he knows that making the public safer is an expensive task and won't rule out a tax increase if citizens are willing to pay it.
"The short answer is no, no tax increase," he said. "The long answer is never say never."
There are metrics for determining how many officers and dollars are needed to keep a population safe. Gardner said that you'll never be perfectly staffed, but he wants to work toward getting as close as possible without breaking the bank.
A big part of increasing safety, he said, is making the jobs more competitive with the municipalities, like Conway or Myrtle Beach police forces.
"We can't hire them overnight, but certainly we can come up with a plan," he said.
Making the county safer and more efficient requires him to "let the plumbers plumb." Meaning, let the experts do their job without undue interference. He wants to create a space where county employees feel open to express what they believe is the best options, while keeping costs in mind.
"I think we can certainly study that and find out where we're going to go when we start the budget workshop," he said. "I've said from day one we're going to prioritize (the budget) for public safety."
"I feel great, we're excited," he said. "We still have a long time to go, we don't take office until January."
The county was divided as the official election results had him leading with just over 100 votes with over 24,000 votes cast. Gardner wants to represent all of the voters fairly.
There will be plenty of time for Gardner to meet with people and to engage in new ideas, but for now he has a law firm to run — and to get lunch with his mom every Friday. And for many Horry County citizens, they need to get to know him.
A life long Horry County resident, Gardner graduated with a degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University. The only time he has spent away was while serving as an officer in the 82nd Airborne and then while attending the University of South Carolina Law School.
Since 1998, he has been an attorney in Conway, serving as the principle lawyer and namesake of his law group.
While not in the law firm, he has a pet dog named Scotty, who is 19-years old. He also enjoys watching college baseball, with Coastal being his main team.
He joked he doesn't have much free time to watch baseball any more, given the work needed to be done before he takes office. But before meeting with his new constituents or beginning to read the budget, he needed to celebrate his victory.
When Gardner took the stage to address supporters at his Monday campaign event. The crowd gathered at the Warehouse cheered as he talked about the long campaign process that came to a dramatic end Saturday afternoon when he was finally declared winner four days after the election.
But all that was in the past as Gardner shook the hands of the people who helped him along the way. He had won, declaring his election a victory for all of the county.
