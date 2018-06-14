Lightning, power outages, wrecks, flooding: Thunderstorms roll through Horry County

Thunderstorms rolling through Horry County Thursday night have put more than 6,400 properties without power, and resulted in flooding and houses hit by lightning.
According to the South Carolina Highway patrol, there's flooding at the intersection of George Bishop Parkway and Jacob Lane.
Highway patrol says there are eight active collisions on Horry County roads and two malfunctioning traffic lights throughout the county.
Several houses have also been hit by lightning, including one that caught fire in Longs, according to WPDE .
"We had four reported within the last hour or so that we’ve responded to," said Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson John Fowler. "I think the worst of it’s probably over. In Loris where I live, the storm’s passed through and hopefully starting to dissipate a little bit."
This story will be updated.
