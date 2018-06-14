District 104 going to a recount. Official results say Bailey won by 18 votes

A recount of the close state House District 104 race will happen Friday but the results will most likely stay the same, according to Sandy Martin, head of Horry County elections.
Challenger William Bailey won a narrow victory over incumbent Greg Duckworth in the South Carolina House of Representatives District 104 race.
District 104 contains North Myrtle Beach up to the state line. Then it goes west toward Longs.
The District 104 race was decided by a difference of 18 votes. Bailey received 2,312 votes compared to Duckworth's 2,294, according to the official results.
"We're moving closer and closer to what we think the out come will be," Bailey said outside the Horry County voting office Thursday morning. "We're real confident it will work out the way we think it will."
Bailey said he respects Duckworth for serving the public for so long and wants to represent everyone well despite the divided district.
"I think our issues are going to pull everyone together," he said. "It's about helping out."
Martin said the official results matched the original vote count and she does not expect any changes in the recount.
No Democrats will be running against Bailey in the 2018 general election.
