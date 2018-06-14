Myrtle Beach voters braved the stormy weather at the Jetport 2 precinct to cast their votes in the primaries on Tuesday. June, 11, 2018.
Recount ordered in Horry County Council chair race

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

June 14, 2018 11:45 AM

With fewer than 200 votes separating the candidates in the race for the Horry County Council chair seat, county election officials will recount the votes Friday.

The results, which put Johnny Gardner with a narrow margin over incumbent Mark Lazarus to lead the Horry County Council, were certified Thursday.

Based on the official results, Gardner won 12,252 votes and Lazarus took 12,052. Lazarus did not concede the election, instead awaiting official results and asking for a recount.

Horry County's head of elections Sandy Martin said the official results matched the original vote count and she does not expect any changes in the recount.

"At this point we have counted everything. Every vote was counted," Martin said after certifying the vote Thursday.

The contentious 2018 Republican primary came to a close as the election results were released on Tuesday night. Three other county council races were also decided, with one going on to the 2018 general election.

