Recount ordered in Horry County Council chair race

With fewer than 200 votes separating the candidates in the race for the Horry County Council chair seat, county election officials will recount the votes Friday.
The results, which put Johnny Gardner with a narrow margin over incumbent Mark Lazarus to lead the Horry County Council, were certified Thursday.
Based on the official results, Gardner won 12,252 votes and Lazarus took 12,052. Lazarus did not concede the election, instead awaiting official results and asking for a recount.
Horry County's head of elections Sandy Martin said the official results matched the original vote count and she does not expect any changes in the recount.
"At this point we have counted everything. Every vote was counted," Martin said after certifying the vote Thursday.
